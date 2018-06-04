Former national shuttler charged with underage sexual offences

Former national badminton player Ashton Chen Yongzhao has been taken to court after he allegedly committed consensual sexual acts on an underage girl multiple times over two years.

Chen, 28, who was charged in April, is said to have committed his first offence against the minor in early 2014. Court documents did not reveal the nature of their relationship.

The girl, who was then 13 years old, allegedly performed oral sex on him at a staircase landing in Block 935, Tampines Street 91, according to court documents.

She allegedly performed the same act on him at a multi-storey carpark in Simei Street 2 in late 2015 or early 2016. They also had sexual intercourse.

The court heard that he allegedly performed similar offences on the girl in a nursing room at Eastpoint Mall in Simei Street 6 in June 2016. She is said to have performed oral sex on him at an HDB staircase landing in Simei a month later.

Chen, who has been offered $15,000 bail, is scheduled to appear before District Judge Christopher Goh today.

Chen, who retired from the national team in 2014, reached a career-high singles ranking of world No. 50. - SHAFFIQ ALKHATIB