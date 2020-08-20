Former Ninja Van delivery driver jailed for pocketing $18,000

A former Ninja Van delivery driver, who was in debt to loan sharks, pocketed more than $18,000 he had collected for the firm.

He also misappropriated mobile phones that customers of the e-commerce delivery firm wanted to trade in and sold them on online marketplace Carousell.

Derrick Tan Jian Sheng, 35, was jailed for eight months yesterday after pleading guilty to criminal breach of trust.

Court documents said Tan started working for Ninja Van in April 2018.

His duties included collecting cash payments from customers after delivering the items they had ordered.

When customers opt to trade in a mobile phone to offset the payment for an order, Tan was responsible for checking its condition before collecting it.

If the mobile phone was deemed unacceptable as a trade-in, Tan was supposed to collect cash from the customer equal to its trade-in value.

He was required to hand over to Ninja Van the cash or mobile phones collected within 24 hours of making the deliveries.

Between May 22 and June 11, 2018, Tan misappropriated $18,555 and 16 mobile phones amounting to a total trade-in value of $3,850.

His offences came to light after Ninja Van's finance department discovered multiple discrepancies arising from his deliveries and informed his manager on June 8.

The manager arranged to meet Tan three days later to work out the discrepancies and recover the amount unaccounted for.

TRACKED DOWN

After Tan did not turn up, he was eventually traced to a hotel in Shenton Way, where he confessed to his crimes after being confronted by the manager and another supervisor.

Court documents said he used the cash to repay debts to loan sharks and sold the phones on Carousell.

He has made restitution of only $200 so far.

A spokesman for Ninja Van told The Straits Times that Tan no longer works there.

He could have been jailed for 15 years and fined for the offence.