Former NTU employee was on campus while infected: MOH

Nanyang Technological University (NTU) yesterday confirmed that a former employee was on campus while infectious with Covid-19.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) added three locations at the university campus to a list of places visited by coronavirus patients.

They were: Quad Cafe at NTU's School of Biological Sciences, Korean eatery Paik's Bibim in NTU's North Spine Plaza, and the North Spine Food Court.

In an advisory sent to students yesterday, NTU said the former employee's last working day was Aug 28, and he had not been on campus since.

He was not a teaching staff, and did not show any symptoms while on campus and after he tested positive for the virus.

The university said he was swabbed when he landed at a foreign airport on Sept 1, and he informed NTU of his infection on Sept 4.

It added that he did now know when or where he was exposed to the virus.

"We thank the former employee for informing us of his test results, and we wish him a speedy recovery," said the university.

NTU has worked with MOH to issue quarantine orders to all close contacts of the former staff member.

"As a precautionary measure, we have carried out deep-cleaning at the former employee's work areas," it added.

"We have also stepped up cleaning of the affected common locations."

MOH yesterday announced 75 new cases. Among them was a sole patient from the community.

The 33-year-old Bangladeshi man, a work permit holder, was linked to a cluster at the Kenyon/UBS construction site in the Dhoby Ghaut area.

He was detected as a result of rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who live outside dormitories, even though he did not show symptoms.

By the numbers

75

New cases

1

New cases in community

14

Imported cases

57,166

Total cases

27

Deaths

31

Discharged yesterday

34

Total in hospital

56,477

Total recovered