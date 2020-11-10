Former sales executive has no regrets moving into a new industry

When his friend referred him to a company in the marine industry, the technical sales executive decided to make the move as he felt confident about its potential for growth.

Two years on and despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr George Wee is happy with his role in ICF International.

The ship refurbishment company has secured contracts to enhance medical centres on board 'cruises to nowhere'.

Mr Wee, 39, who is now a production assistant manager, told The New Paper yesterday: "The marine industry (has been) picking up faster than other industries such as aviation, and has the potential to grow further."

Mr Wee's production department is in charge of refurbishment aspects such as furniture and painting, and sourcing for suppliers of various ship requirements.

Business continued even during the circuit breaker as they had customers such as smaller ferry boats. Now, with the cruise industry opening up - in Singapore and other parts of the world like the United States - Mr Wee sees the industry's growth potential.

Requirements to beef up the medical capabilities on board mean Mr Wee and his team have been busy over the last two months, converting rooms into medical facilities.

When he first joined the company, Mr Wee enrolled in a six-month professional conversion programme (PCP) for marine engineers. "This programme helped me understand what my job scope and requirements were," he said.

Simultaneous on-the-job training saw him travel to Germany, where he learnt from his ICF International counterparts about other requirements of the industry.

In her latest job report, Minister for Manpower Josephine Teo said that to encourage more mid-career individuals to enter the marine and offshore industry, Workforce Singapore offers PCP programmes for marine engineers, marine assistant engineers and marine technicians.

Mrs Teo said: "Even though the sector requires highly-skilled manpower, employers and mid-career individuals can tap PCPs or company-hosted traineeships and attachments to help lower the barriers to entry and ease their transition."