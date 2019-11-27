Former scholar admits to filming man in NYP toilet

A former Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) scholarship holder has admitted to filming another man in a campus toilet.

Brandon Mandolang Yong Fu, 18, told the court he has since lost his scholarship and is now working part-time to pay his school fees.

He pleaded guilty yesterday to one count of engaging in insulting behaviour with intent to cause alarm.

In May, the victim, 18, went to a campus toilet. In the cubicle, he saw a mobile phone with its camera pointing at him from above the partition. The phone was then quickly retracted.

Mandolang was in the next cubicle.

When the victim entered the cubicle, Mandolang recorded him for one to two minutes. He retracted the phone when he realised the victim had noticed him.

The victim then lodged a police report.

Mandolang told the court yesterday he wanted to apologise to his family, friends, and the victim.

A 2018 NYP scholarship presentation ceremony document showed that Mandolang was a recipient of the NYP scholarship for mass media management.

He added he has been suspended from school for a semester and pleaded to be given a second chance, promising this would be his last brush with the law. He is also undergoing counselling with an NYP counsellor.

The judge called for a probation report and the matter was adjourned to Dec 24.

An NYP spokesman told The New Paper: "Brandon was suspended earlier this year and his scholarship has been rescinded."