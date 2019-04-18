Former school teacher jailed for molesting his 11-year-old pupil

A former school teacher was sentenced to 15 months' jail yesterday for molesting an 11-year-old student during his first and only lesson with her.

The man, 67, was working at the school as a part-time English teacher. He cannot be named to protect the victim's identity.

The victim had been sent to Singapore to study at the private school at the Primary 5 level.

Her lessons would end at around noon for the morning session, and the afternoon session would end at around 5pm.

In February 2017, the man was assigned by the school to take over lessons for the victim's class. It was the first and only time that he taught the victim.

There were also two other pupils attending the same class, and they were seated separately.

That morning, the man sat down beside the victim and used his hand to stroke her upper arm to her wrist during the lesson. The victim told him to stop.

Occasionally, he would stand up and walk around the classroom before he sat down beside her again.

He placed his hand over her shoulder and molested her. He also kissed her left cheek. Just before the afternoon break, he molested her again.

FEARFUL

The victim was so uncomfortable and frightened, she could not continue with her lessons that afternoon. She returned home and told her elder sister what happened.

They made a police report later that day.

The incident had also caused the victim to feel afraid and have recurrent thoughts about the incident.

She had difficulty sleeping and had nightmares about the man.

The prosecution said the man had intruded on the victim's private parts and was persistent as the sexual assaults started in the morning and lasted till noon.

He also continued to touch her even after she had told him to stop. As her teacher, there was also a clear abuse of authority.

Three other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing. The man is out on bail of $15,000 and will surrender himself on May 3 to serve his sentence.

The school told The Straits Times that the man was a relief teacher who was sacked on the day of the offence.

Its spokesman added: "The school does not condone such offences and will not hesitate to inform the authorities."