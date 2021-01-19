Former senior public servant, 67, jailed for molesting subordinate

A former senior public servant in an education-related government body was sentenced yesterday to six weeks' jail for molesting a subordinate in 2016.

On Dec 9 last year, District Judge John Ng found the man, 67, guilty of one molestation charge involving a woman, who was 55 years old at the time.

The Singaporean man had earlier claimed trial to six counts of molestation involving the victim and another woman.

Details about the offender, the government body and the position he held cannot be revealed due to a gag order to protect the women's identities.

The judge had earlier acquitted the offender of the five molestation charges linked to the second woman, who was 43 years old at the time of the offence.

Judge Ng found there were "material inconsistencies" between the younger woman's police statement and her evidence in court.

But he found that the older woman's evidence was "cogent and reliable".

The offender, who has since retired, still has three other pending molestation charges involving the older woman. They will be dealt with at a later date.

He had molested her in mid-2016 by hugging her tightly.

The woman became "emotionally traumatised", to the extent that "the mere mention of his name" or an e-mail from him would cause her to "freak out".

HEALTH PROBLEMS

At the end of 2016, she developed a "host of serious health problems", including a persistent cough that affected her lungs, heart palpitations and a chronic migraine.

She even became suicidal at one point, the court heard.

The offence came to light when in March 2018, the older woman suddenly asked the younger woman if she had a problem with him "touching her".

The younger woman then claimed that the man had also touched her in a similar way.

The pair had a meeting with their seniors on March 28, 2018, and the police were alerted.

The man's bail was set at $15,000 and the pre-trial conference for his remaining charges will be held on Feb 8.

For molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned.

The man cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.