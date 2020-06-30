Former SingFirst chief Tan Jee Say applies to rejoin SDP

Former Singaporeans First (SingFirst) chief Tan Jee Say has asked to rejoin the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), after his party was dissolved last week.

Posting on his Facebook page yesterday morning, he wrote: "Singapore needs a strong opposition to check the Government and provide an alternative voice for the people.

"In this light, I initiated contact with Dr Chee (SDP chief Chee Soon Juan) and told him that I would like to rejoin SDP because firstly, the values of SDP reflect the values and beliefs I champion for Singaporeans."

His move comes a week after he announced the dissolution of SingFirst and encouraged its members to join other opposition parties.

SDP has confirmed he has applied to rejoin the party. If accepted as a member, this would be the third time he has joined the party.

Mr Tan began his political career with SDP in 2011 and was a member of the party's team that contested the Holland-Bukit Timah GRC in the 2011 general election.

He resigned after the election to stand in the presidential election, in which he was placed third out of four candidates. He then returned to SDP but left again to form SingFirst in 2015.

SDP has indicated it will contest five constituencies: Yuhua, Bukit Panjang and Bukit Batok SMCs, and Holland-Bukit Timah and Marsiling-Yew Tee GRCs.