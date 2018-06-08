Former terror suspect from Australia denied entry into Singapore

The first person in Australia to be charged under the country's terrorism laws has been denied entry into Singapore on account of his previous terror-related activities.

A Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) spokesman told The Straits Times that Mr Zeky Mallah, 34, had arrived on a flight from Sydney on Wednesday and was stopped at Changi Airport. He was sent back to Australia yesterday, the spokesman added.

Mr Zeky was charged in Australia in 2003 after allegedly planning a suicide attack on the office of the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Though he was acquitted in 2005 of two charges of preparing a terrorist act, he received a 2 ½-year jail sentence for threatening violence against government officials.

The MHA spokesman said there were subsequent reports that he had travelled to Syria and expressed support for the Free Syrian Army and terrorist groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda.

Mr Zeky has continued to stir controversy.

In 2015, he claimed during a live Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) programme that government policies were pushing young Australian Muslims into joining the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

His appearance on the show caused a public outcry, and the ABC issued a statement saying they had made an error of judgment in allowing him to appear.

The denial of entry to Mr Zeky comes before a historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un here on June 12.

Professor Rohan Gunaratna, head of the International Centre for Political Violence and Terrorism Research, said: "Singapore has set a standard to protect its people by adopting a zero-tolerance policy against extremism and terrorism."

