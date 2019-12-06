Former Trans-Cab driver in viral videos charged with assault

A screengarb of Feng Zhanning from one of the videos.

A former Trans-Cab driver who was allegedly caught in two viral videos last month, including one of road rage, was charged in court with assault yesterday.

Feng Zhanning, 42, was also charged with one count of criminal intimidation.

Trans-Cab terminated his contract last month.

In a statement yesterday, police said the then cabby allegedly confronted the driver of a car at Paterson Hill at about 3.20pm on Nov 22.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Feng had confronted the other motorist after the latter sounded the horn.

Feng is then said to have rained blows on the car, damaging it.

Police added that the other motorist was not hurt in the incident.

ANOTHER DISPUTE

Feng was allegedly involved in another dispute two days later at Far East Plaza.

He is said to have committed criminal intimidation by swinging a pair of pliers towards one of his passengers at the taxi stand of the Scotts Road shopping centre around 10pm on Nov 24.

The passenger was identified as Mr Benedict Gerard Conceicao.He was not hurt, the police said.

Feng is also accused of hurting Ms Susanna Soon Ee Wei, who was carrying a five-month-old baby, by pushing her at the taxi stand.

Court documents state that she fell backwards and suffered abrasions to her right palm.

The baby was not hurt.

Police arrested Feng at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Wednesday.

The court heard yesterday that he will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric observation.

The case has been adjourned to Dec 19.