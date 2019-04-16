Former tutor jailed for helping students cheat in O-level exams

As part of an elaborate cheating scheme, former tutor Tan Jia Yan would help students conceal mobile phones under their clothing and she would then provide answers via earphones during their O-level papers.

Yesterday, Tan, 33, was sentenced to three years' jail on 27 charges of cheating.

At the time of the offences, Tan was a tutor at tuition centre Zeus Education Centre and had also provided lodging services for foreign students.

The Singaporean had conspired with three other alleged accomplices who included the centre's principal, Poh Yuan Nie, 52, and Poh's niece, Fiona Poh Min, 30, a tuition teacher, who are both Singaporeans.

The third person, Feng Riwen, 25, is a Chinese national who helped out at Zeus.

Their cases are still pending.

In 2016, the group had helped six Chinese national students cheat in their O-level English, Mathematics and Science (Physics/Chemistry) papers.

On the day of the examination, Tan, Fiona Poh and Feng would help the students attach wearable bluetooth devices which were linked to mobile phones that were concealed under their clothing.

IN-EAR EARPHONES

When they took the exams at the examination centres, they wore skin-coloured in-ear earphones.

Tan also fixed an iPhone to her chest, hidden by extra clothes, and she took the examinations as a private candidate.

Once the exam started, Tan would use the Facetime app to provide a live feed of the papers she was attempting to her alleged accomplices at the tuition centre.

Fiona Poh would attempt the paper, while Feng would help to find answers.

The answers were then given to students through their in-ear earphones.

Tan is out on bail of $20,000 and will surrender herself at the State Courts on April 22 to begin serving her sentence.