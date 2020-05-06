Former WP chief Low Thia Khiang out of ICU, recovering in general ward

Former Workers' Party (WP) secretary-general Low Thia Khiang has been transferred to a general ward after five days in the intensive care unit (ICU).

In a media statement yesterday, the party said Mr Low was transferred to a general ward on Monday and he is likely to remain there for a few more weeks for recuperation.

A party spokesman said: "Mr Low's family has asked us to convey their deep appreciation for all the good wishes sent to him for a speedy recovery."

Mr Low, 63, was admitted into the ICU after he suffered a head injury from a fall at home last Thursday, the WP had said on Sunday.

The party had also said that he was conscious.

In his absence from work, the other Aljunied GRC MPs will cover his constituency duties, assisted by former Non-Constituency MP Gerald Giam.

After news of his fall broke, several politicians, including Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing, took to Facebook to send him get-well wishes.

Mr Low entered politics in 1988.

He became an MP after his second election in 1991 and became secretary-general of the WP in 2001.The WP chief led the party for 17 years.

He has been an MP for Aljunied GRC since 2011.

Mr Low stepped down as secretary-general in 2018 and was replaced by Mr Pritam Singh. - ADELINE TAN