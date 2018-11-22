Fort Canning area to get seamless park connection

Part of the one-way Canning Rise road will be permanently closed to traffic and accessible only to pedestrians from Jan 3, the National Parks Board (NParks) said yesterday.

This will connect Fort Canning Park's Farquhar Garden and Fort Canning Green, creating a pedestrian-friendly environment within the park.

The portion of the road to be closed starts at the Registry of Marriages and ends where it meets the National Museum of Singapore's coach bay.

There will be signs to guide motorists prior to the road closure and during construction works. Information will also be disseminated through the Land Transport Authority's OneMotoring website.

Motorists will be able to access the National Museum of Singapore's coach drop-off and Fort Canning Park's carparks A and B via Canning Walk.

Access to the National Archives of Singapore, Singapore Philatelic Museum, Singapore Management University School of Law and Registry of Marriages from Canning Rise will not be affected.

Arts and leisure establishments in the vicinity were enthusiastic about the change.

"We welcome the move to have a pedestrianised road, and we hope the greening of the space will bring a renewed interest to the street and give people a reason to linger in the area," said a spokesman for The Substation, a contemporary arts centre in nearby Coleman Street.

A staff member at a cafe nearby said the pedestrian walkway would likely attract more customers.

The National Heritage Board (NHB) said the walkway would create a seamless connection between the park and the museums in the Fort Canning area.

"The National Heritage Board museums - the National Museum of Singapore, Peranakan Museum and Singapore Philatelic Museum - look forward to the new pedestrianised area as it will provide visitors at Fort Canning Park better access to our museums," said a spokesman.

NHB said it will explore how the new walkway can be used for programmes and events.

Armenian Street will also be pedestrianised and turned into a park, to be opened in the first quarter of next year.Works on Canning Rise will be completed by the middle of next year.