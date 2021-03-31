Four in 10 women have faced gender discrimination in workplace: Survey

Four in 10 women have encountered gender discrimination at the workplace, while only one in 10 men has experienced the same, according to a recent survey of nearly 400 people here.

Only 12 per cent of those who faced gender discrimination made reports about the incidents and all who did so were female.

Just under half of those who made reports felt there was satisfactory action taken by their workplaces thereafter.

These findings were gathered by the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) in a survey on gender issues at the workplace, conducted from November to December last year.

SCCCI shared the survey results yesterday after a dialogue on women's issues attended by Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling at the Trade Association Hub in Jurong.

The survey was conducted after the Government announced in September last year that it was embarking on a comprehensive review of issues affecting women, which would be the foundation of a White Paper to be tabled in Parliament later this year.

The survey found that corporate culture favouring a particular gender and stereotypes that one gender is less competent are barriers in career advancement for more female respondents (45 per cent) than male respondents (about 30 per cent).

Ms Sun noted that during the dialogue, participants discussed whether line managers and bosses, who may be largely male, are hiring and promoting employees more like themselves and also whether equal weight was being given to male and female traits of leadership.

"It is thus important that there be open and transparent conversations during the performance appraisal process."

The survey also found that one in two female respondents factored in the ability to accommodate family and caregiving demands when seeking employment, while only one in three male respondents did so.

The survey also indicated that 37 per cent of respondents thought their workplaces regarded gender diversity as important, while 45 per cent were neutral and 18 per cent felt their workplaces treated it as not important.

Ms Sun said: "SCCCI and other forward-thinking organisations understand the importance of uplifting women.

"We need your support to foster a supportive workplace environment for women in your respective businesses and industries, and to positively influence your peers and partners to do so as well."

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES