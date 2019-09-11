Four arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent

Stains that looked like dried blood in the corridor.

Violence erupted at a void deck wedding in Ghim Moh over the weekend, leaving residents in shock.

A 52-year-old resident who wanted to be known only as Madam Siti told The New Paper she heard shouting on Sunday night and looked out of her window. She said she saw a middle-aged man with blood on his face crawling away from another man in the corridor.

"I was so scared they would come to my flat because I was alone, so I quickly shut my door and called the police," she said.

"They were shouting and fighting for about 10 minutes before going downstairs."

The incident happened at about 8.30pm at Block 16 Ghim Moh Road.

Residents told TNP there was a wedding at the void deck, and Chinese daily Shin Min Daily News reported that about 100 people had gone to watch a performance at the wedding.

Another resident, who wanted to be known only as Madam Rebecca, said the victim had gone to the performance.

She said: "He seemed to have said something that offended the wedding party. A group of about a dozen men then chased and beat him up."

She added that at one point, a man from the wedding party tried to shield the victim from the group, but was pushed aside as they continued their assault.

A police spokesman told TNP yesterday they were alerted to the incident at about 8.30pm, and have arrested four people aged 14 to 25 for rioting.

A spokesman for the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at about 9.30pm.

TNP understands paramedics attended to a 49-year-old man at the block.

When TNP visited the block yesterday, blood stains were still visible along the corridor on the second storey. Police investigations are ongoing.