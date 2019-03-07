Four to be charged today with outrage of modesty

Four men are expected to be charged in court today over five cases of outrage of modesty.

The incidents happened from July to October last year.

On July 24, a 55-year-old man allegedly molested a 13-year-old boy at a clinic along Serangoon North Avenue 1.

On Oct 2, a 17-year-old allegedly molested a 17-year-old girl inside the lift of a Housing Board block in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

On Oct 12 and 13, a 38-year-old GrabHitch driver allegedly molested two female passengers aged 45 and 24.

On Oct 30, a 35-year-old man allegedly molested a 25-year-old woman on a public bus.

In a news release yesterday, the police said they will continue to work with the community to prevent and deter such incidents. They advised members of the public to be aware of their surroundings and look out for any suspicious persons.

If convicted of outrage of modesty, the men can be jailed up to two years, fined, caned, or given any combination of these.

In the 2018 crime statistics, released last month, outrage of modesty was highlighted as an area of concern.

There were 1,747 cases in 2018, compared with 1,561 cases in 2017. - DAVID SUN