Four blocks of drugs found by ICA officers at Tuas Checkpoint

Four packages - three blocks of cannabis and a packet of methamphetamine - were hidden in the rear-seat cushion of a Malaysia-registered car. A 23-year-old Malaysian was arrested.

Officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) uncovered four hidden blocks of drugs in a car last week.

In a joint release yesterday, the ICA and Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said a 23-year-old Malaysian driver was arrested.

At about 6.50am at the Tuas Checkpoint last Thursday, ICA officers spotted the packages hidden in the rear-seat cushion of a Malaysia-registered car.

The packages were later found to be three blocks of cannabis weighing 2.9kg, and a block of methamphetamine weighing 125g.

The blocks are estimated to be worth about $41,000.

The seized cannabis is believed to be sufficient to feed the addiction of about 410 abusers for a week.

CNB reminds the public that cannabis is a controlled drug, and it is an offence to consume, possess, traffic, import or export such substances.

ICA warned that such methods of concealment used by contraband smugglers may also be used by terrorists to smuggle arms and explosives to carry out attacks in Singapore.