Four boys out of cave, rescue operation to continue

An ambulance leaving the Tham Luang cave area after divers rescued four of the 12 boys and their coach.

CHIANG RAI As the world holds its breath, 12 boys and their football coach - accompanied by an elite team of rescue divers - are making a treacherous journey to safety through flooded underground caverns that have tested some of the world's best cavers.

Four boys completed the hazardous escape yesterday and are receiving medical treatment, say rescue officials.

As night fell, the operation to rescue the remaining eight boys - some as young as 11 and weak swimmers - and their coach was called off until today.

"Today we managed to rescue and send back four children to Chiang Rai Prachanukrua Hospital safely," rescue operation head Narongsak Osottanakorn, told a news conference. "... It's a big success of all teams. We have thousands of people helping us with the operation."

The rescue teams now need at least 10 hours to prepare for their next phase of the operation, involving about 90 divers in all, 50 of them from foreign countries, he said.

A helicopter flew the four boys to the nearby city of Chiang Rai, where they were taken by ambulance to hospital.

The ordeal of the group has drawn huge media attention in Thailand and abroad.

Bursts of heavy monsoon rain soaked the Tham Luang cave area yesterday and storms were expected in the coming weeks, increasing the risks in what has been called a "war with water and time" to save the team.

The rescue teams had rehearsed the plan for several days, Mr Narongsak said, and had managed to drain the water level in the cave considerably but needed to move fast.

"If we wait and the rain comes in the next few days we will be tired again from pumping and our readiness would drop. If that's the case, then we have to reassess the situation," he said.

"We can only carry on the operation once we are ready and this will be done soon, because the air tank and other systems have to be reinstalled," he told reporters later.

"We have used it all... Once the team are ready, they will do so immediately. I can't give you an exact number but it should be more than 10 hours but not exceeding 20 hours. The conditions must be stable like today before we can continue the operation."

The boys were each being led by two divers as they went through 4km of pitch darkness, trudged through thick mud, clambered over slippery jagged rocks and dived through narrow passageways swirling with cold, strong currents.

"It's dangerous to the most experienced divers to go through," one diver told Reuters. "It's pretty scary."

The cave system, in a limestone mountain range bordering Myanmar in northern Thailand, has proven to be a formidable challenge for the international rescue coalition, drawing some of the world's best divers who have volunteered to help in the operation alongside Thai Navy Seals.

The boys, aged between 11 and 16, went missing with their 25-year-old coach after football practice on June 23, setting out on an adventure to explore the cave complex, reportedly for a picnic to celebrate one of their birthdays, before being trapped by rising waters from bursts of monsoon rain.

The divers entered the wide cave mouth yesterday morning to begin extracting the boys, accompanied by a contingent of emergency workers.

One cave explorer who has been inside the cave complex described it as a "labyrinth", adding it was much more difficult to navigate than any other he had experienced.

The first, nearly 1km-long section from where the boys have been huddling in darkness is believed to be the most difficult, requiring a long dive and crawling through mud and debris, with some crevices barely wide enough for a person.

"The hole is really small, I have to take off my air tank to crawl through it," a 25-year-old Thai Navy Seal told Reuters before the rescue attempt. "As I do, I feel the edges of the hole on both my back and chest."

Once past that stretch, the boys' escape route forks east at a T-junction, and they must scrabble over some diverse terrain including giant boulders, sand and slippery rocks with sudden cliff-like drops and further submerged passageways.

An underground operations centre has been set up in the so-called "cavern 3", after which there is a further 2km journey to reach the mouth of the cave.

Falling oxygen levels and the fact that many boys cannot swim well present further risks as they are guided slowly through pitch-black waters.

"It's very dark inside even with the spotlight," a former veteran Seal told Reuters.