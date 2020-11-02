Four coronavirus infections confirmed, all of which are imported

Four new coronavirus infections were confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 58,019.

They were all imported cases and had been placed on stay-home notices and were tested while serving their notices.

No cases in the community or from within dormitories were announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The four imported cases include two permanent residents - a 37-year-old man back from India and a 51-year-old woman who returned from Britain. She had onset of symptoms on Oct 23.

The other two patients are employed here. One is a 32-year-old male Dutch work pass holder who arrived from the Netherlands; the other is a 31-year-old female Filipino work permit holder who arrived from the Philippines.

All four tested positive last Saturday.

COMMUNITY

The MOH said only two cases of community transmission have been recorded in the past week.

The infections are not linked.

Hospitals and community isolation facilities discharged 11 patients yesterday, bringing the number of people who have fully recovered from the virus to 57,909.

There were 46 patients in hospital yesterday - none in intensive care - while 21 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes. - THE STRAITS TIMES

