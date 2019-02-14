Four drivers fined for providing illegal chauffeured services

The Land Transport Authority conducted enforcement operations at visitor hotspots last year. PHOTO: LTA

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has fined four drivers for providing illegal chauffeured services using unlicensed vehicles.

The drivers have each been found guilty of using a vehicle as an unlicensed public service vehicle and driving a vehicle without valid insurance, LTA said in a statement yesterday.

In all the cases, investigations showed the drivers had ferried passengers from Singapore to Johor Baru for an agreed fare without a Public Service Vehicle Licence (PSVL).

Three of the four vehicles used, which were all foreign-registered, were forfeited last year. The decision over the fourth vehicle is still pending.

The drivers were each fined $1,400 and disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for 12 months.

Last year, LTA caught 13 drivers using unlicensed foreign-registered vehicles to provide chauffeured services.

It urged people not to accept chauffeured services provided by persons using unlicensed vehicles.

Under the Road Traffic Act, vehicles are not allowed to provide taxi or chauffeured services in Singapore without a valid PSVL.