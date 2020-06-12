Four of five new Covid-19 community cases asymptomatic

Four of the five community cases reported yesterday do not have Covid-19 symptoms and were detected through proactive screening, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

All four, who hold work passes or work permits, are either in essential services or contacts of previous cases.

One is a security guard at a dormitory in Tampines Street 62, another is a worker in an unspecified essential service, and the other two are housemates of previously confirmed cases and were already in quarantine.

The fifth community case and the only Singaporean is a 78-year-old man who began showing symptoms on June 4. He is currently unlinked to previous cases.

MOH said three of the five are no longer infectious and may have been infected some time ago. Results for the other two are pending.

The average number of new daily community cases has increased from six two weeks ago to eight in the past week. Unlinked community cases have also increased from one to four over the same period.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up another 416 cases yesterday.

Also, a 44-year-old male Indian national who died on Monday from ischaemic heart disease was found to have Covid-19 on Wednesday.

He had developed chest and abdomen pain on May 28 and sought medical treatment at a general practice clinic.

On Monday, he was found unconscious at his home and taken to Singapore General Hospital's emergency department, where he died.

Nine other people have died of other causes while testing positive for Covid-19. Twenty-five others have died from the coronavirus.

Pioneer Mall and the FairPrice Xtra at JEM have been added to the list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

Those who were there during the specified times should monitor their health for two weeks.

One infected person was at the JEM supermarket on June 6 from 3pm to 4pm, and another was at Pioneer Mall on June 8 from 9am to 10.15am.

Six new dormitory clusters were also announced yesterday. They are at 15 Kaki Bukit Crescent, 9 Kian Teck Drive, 1A Pioneer Sector Walk, Potong Pasir Avenue 1, 214 Tagore Lane and 200A Tuas South Boulevard.

With 754 more cases discharged yesterday, a total of 27,276 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

And 227 remain in hospital, including two in intensive care, while 11,849 are recuperating in community facilities.

By the numbers

422

New cases

5

New cases in community

39,387

Total cases

754

Discharged yesterday

25

Deaths

27,276

Total recovered

227

Total in hospital

2

In intensive care unit