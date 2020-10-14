Four Indonesians charged with unlawful entry into Singapore

Four Indonesian men were charged in court on Saturday with unlawful entry into Singapore, the police said in a statement yesterday.

It said they had allegedly entered Singapore after jumping off an unnumbered boat last Friday, before swimming towards the shore.

They were then detected on Tuas reclaimed land.

The police said the men, aged between 19 and 38, were detected at about 8.30pm by the Police Coast Guard's (PCG) surveillance systems.

Officers from the PCG, Jurong Police Division, Gurkha Contingent, Special Operations Command and Home Team Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Unit responded to intercept the men.

They were arrested within five hours from the time of detection.

Each man faces a jail term of up to six months and at least three strokes of the cane.

They have been handed over to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority for further investigations. - SAMUEL DEVARAJ