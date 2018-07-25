Four-member Committee of Inquiry to probe data breach

The four-member Committee of Inquiry (COI) that will look into Singapore's biggest data breach will include technologists as well as a union representative, who will provide the patients' perspective during the investigation.

It will be headed by former chief district judge Richard Magnus, who is now a member of the Public Service Commission.

The COI will examine the events and factors that led to the leak of 1.5 million patients' personal data and suggest ways to prevent a similar occurrence.

It will also look at ways to better protect public sector information technology systems, which contain large databases.

The attack led to leakage of outpatient prescription information of 160,000 people, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and a few ministers.

Mr Magnus had previously chaired the three-man COI that looked into the Nicoll Highway collapse at a Circle Line MRT worksite on April 20, 2004.

In a statement, Mr Magnus said: "This is a responsibility that I take seriously. I will work with the COI members to ensure that we fully deliver on this important task which has been entrusted on us."

The other members are: executive chairman of cyber-security solutions company Quann World, Mr Lee Fook Sun; group chief operating officer of healthcare technology company Sheares Healthcare Management, Mr T.K. Udairam; and assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress, Ms Cham Hui Fong.

Mr Lee, who held management positions at ST Engineering Group for 17 years before retiring last year, is expected to bring his technical expertise.

Mr Udairam has more than 40 years of healthcare experience in Singapore.

He was the chief executive of Changi General Hospital from 2000 to 2012.

Ms Cham is expected to provide a community and end-user perspective, having served in many tripartite committees addressing issues such as wage restructuring and employment of mature workers.

The COI will submit a report of its proceedings, findings and recommendations by Dec 31.