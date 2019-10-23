Four men arrested, $223k worth of drugs seized in CNB raid

Ecstasy tablets and Ice found hidden in the car driven by the Malaysian suspect.

Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers have arrested three suspected drug traffickers and a suspected abuser.

They also seized about $223,000 worth of drugs.

A Malaysian, 34, was caught with 1.04kg of Ice and 198 Ecstasy tablets hidden in his car at Woodlands Checkpoint on Monday night, CNB said yesterday.

They later arrested a Singaporean, 47, in Jalan Sultan and found 1.5kg of cannabis, 296 tablets of Ecstasy and 1,703 tablets of Erimin-5 at his home in Geylang.

A 46-year-old drug abuse suspect was also arrested there.

CNB officers later raided a unit in Tampines Avenue 9, and forced their way in to arrest a 46-year-old man who refused to comply with their orders.

They found small amounts of various drugs in the unit and the suspect's car.

About 1.75kg of Ice and 1.63kg of cannabis were seized. Investigations are ongoing.

CNB said it is committed to keeping the streets of Singapore safe from drugs, and will continue to mount regular sustained operations to keep the streets drug-free.