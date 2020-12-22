Four men charged with rioting with deadly weapon over Clark Quay fight

Videos taken at the scene show people wounded in the brawl.

Four men who were allegedly involved in a brawl outside The Central @ Clarke Quay last Saturday night have been charged in court.

Muhammad Tarmizi Mohd Jailani, 21; Muhammad Ashik Abdullah, 28; Alim Mohamed Zamrabi, 34; and Norhairul Nizam Abdul Karim, 40, each faces a charge of rioting with a deadly weapon.

They are accused of being part of an unlawful assembly with a fifth unidentified man, with the common intention to cause hurt to Mr Victor Alexander Arumugam.

The incident was reported to have occurred outside The Tipsy Cow bar and bistro at the mall in Eu Tong Sen Street at about 10.35pm. One of the men was armed with a knife, said court documents.

Three people, including a couple, were injured in the brawl and taken to the Singapore General Hospital.

In videos taken at the scene, paramedics are seen treating a man, who shouts in pain as a paramedic tries to stop the bleeding on his back. In another video, a woman is seen lying on the bloodied walkway.

The four accused have been remanded for a week at Central Police Division in Cantonment Road with permission for them to be taken out for investigations.

Their cases will be heard again next Monday.

A manhunt is under way for the other suspects involved in the fight.

Those convicted of rioting with a deadly weapon can be jailed for up to 10 years and caned. - KOK YUFENG