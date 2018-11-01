Four nabbed for allegedly buying, selling duty-unpaid liquor on WeChat

The contraband liquor stored in the cupboard in a hair salon. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CUSTOMS

Four men have been arrested for allegedly using the WeChat app to buy and sell duty-unpaid liquor.

Four Chinese nationals were arrested for possessing, storing and dealing with duty-unpaid liquor in four separate operations conducted over two weeks, Singapore Customs said in a press release yesterday.

Its officers seized 155 bottles of contraband items.

On Oct 16, they found seven bottles of liquor on the passenger seat of a cement truck. The driver, Guo Xu, 39, was arrested in Woodlands Avenue 4 as he was delivering the liquor to a customer.

The duty and goods and services tax (GST) evaded amounted to about $695 and $68. He was fined $7,500.

The second man was arrested on Oct 19 at the void deck of an HDB block in Woodlands Avenue 6, where officers found six bottles of liquor in a haversack and a plastic bag.

They later found 45 more bottles of liquor stored in a cupboard in a hair salon. The man had arranged to meet a buyer when he was arrested. Court proceedings are ongoing.

On the morning of Oct 23, Zhu Fuzeng, 28, was arrested in an HDB unit in St George's Road after officers uncovered 30 bottles of duty-unpaid liquor in his room. He had planned to sell the liquor via WeChat.

The tax evaded amounted to about $3,744 and $350. He was fined $40,000, or in default 100 days' imprisonment.

That night, a man was arrested at an HDB void deck in Hougang Avenue 3 after officers found 12 bottles of liquor in a box he was carrying. They later found another 54 bottles in an HDB rental flat nearby, and another bottle was found in the man's dormitory in Hougang Avenue 7. Court proceedings are ongoing.

Under the Customs Act, anyone convicted of having dutiable goods to defraud the Government of any duty and GST can be fined up to 20 times the amount of duty and GST evaded.