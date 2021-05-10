Four new cases at Changi Airport Terminal 3, three at TTSH

Four of the 10 new community cases announced yesterday work at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

They form a new cluster linked to an 88-year-old cleaner who works at the terminal and was confirmed to have Covid-19 last Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) also said last night that three of the 10 community cases were linked to the cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), while the remaining three are currently unlinked.

There are eight people presently linked to the Changi Airport cluster.

One of the four new cases is a 51-year-old work permit holder who is employed by Ramky Cleantech Services as a cleaner at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

Identified as a colleague of the 88-year-old cleaner, she was contacted by MOH and placed on phone surveillance last Wednesday.

On Saturday, her test result came back positive for Covid-19.

The second patient is an auxiliary police officer at Terminal 3.

TROLLEY HANDLER

The third case is a trolley handler and cleaner, 63, with Ramky Cleantech Services.

He developed a sore throat on Monday and cough on Thursday but did not seek medical treatment. On Saturday, he developed a runny nose and was tested for Covid-19. His test result came back positive yesterday.

He has also received both doses of the vaccine.

The final new case linked to the Changi Airport cluster is a 66-year-old Singaporean man who works as a Sats passenger escort at Terminal 3. He has received both doses of the vaccine.

Three more Covid-19 cases were linked to the cluster involving a nurse at TTSH's Ward 9D. The cluster now has a total of 43 confirmed cases linked to it.

The three unlinked cases comprise a Grab driver, 38; a 40-year-old risk assessment employee at Lendlease, and a 47-year-old landscaper with the National Parks Board. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

28 New cases

31 Deaths

10 New cases in community

21 Discharged yesterday

18 Imported cases

133 In hospital

61359 Total cases

60918 Total recovered