Four older JCs to be upgraded or rebuilt from 2022

Older junior colleges (JCs) in Singapore will see new or upgraded campuses under a new Junior College Rejuvenation Programme, announced the Ministry of Education yesterday.

In the first phase, three JCs - Anderson Serangoon Junior College (ASRJC), Jurong Pioneer JC (JPJC) and Temasek JC (TJC) - will see new campuses, and Yishun Innova JC (YIJC) will have its campus upgraded.

The first phase will start in 2022 and is estimated to be completed in 2025.

In Parliament yesterday, Minister for Education Ong Ye Kung said: "A few of the merged JCs were among the oldest government JCs, with campuses that have become somewhat outdated. We have been progressively improving the building infrastructure of our ITE and polytechnics, and I think our JCs deserve new campuses too."

TJC, which has a 43-year-old campus, the oldest among all government JCs, will move to the former Tampines JC site while the current campus is being rebuilt.

JPJC, located at the former Pioneer JC site, will move to the new campus at the former Jurong JC site once it has been built. ASRJC, located at the former Anderson JC site, will be held at the former Serangoon JC site when the new campus is being built.

Lastly, YIJC, now at the former Yishun JC site, will move into the upgraded former Innova JC site once works have been completed.

Phase Two and Three will involve the upgrading of Tampines Meridian JC and Victoria JC, as well as the older government-aided JCs.

Mr Ong said the new JCs will make use of digital technologies and see new facilities such as sports halls and seminar roomsthat are modular and flexible.

"The new premises will support the evolution of JC education, where lessons are a lot more interactive, and learning is more holistic... The JCs will have campuses that are fit for the future."- ADELINE TAN