Four people charged with sharing porn in SG Nasi Lemak Telegram group

Two men and two teenagers were charged yesterday with sharing pornographic material on social messaging app Telegram.

They are believed to have been involved in the group chat SG Nasi Lemak, which shared thousands of explicit images and videos of local girls.

The four were each charged with one count of transmitting pornographic material through the app.

Liong Tianwei, 37, and Leonard Teo Min Xuan, 26, are believed to be administrators of the group.

On his Facebook page, Teo describes himself as a freelance actor, dancer and filmmaker. He recently directed a short film, Fly Away.

Teenagers Justin Lee Han Shi, 19, and Abdillah Sabaruddin, 17, are alleged to have shared obscene content within the SG Nasi Lemak group.

Abdillah allegedly sent an explicit photo of two unknown nude females to the group on Oct 5.

The other three are alleged to have transmitted unspecified pornographic material on the app between January and this month.

Liong is the only one represented by a lawyer.

Many netizens had expressed their disgust with the group.

Reports earlier this month said the chat group was used as a platform for sharing obscene photos and videos of Singaporean girls. The photos are said to include upskirt images.

It was subsequently shut down by Telegram because of the obscene content.

In a news release yesterday, the police said several reports against the chat group were made between March 15 and Oct 3.

Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that the chat group was set up more than a year ago, but its membership numbers spiked in recent months with more people becoming aware of it.

There were reportedly about 44,000 members, and each had to pay $30 as an "entry fee".

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the four and arrested them at various locations across the island on Monday. More than 10 electronic devices, including a laptop and several mobile phones, were seized.

The men are being remanded for another week for further investigations. Their cases are expected to be mentioned again in court on Oct 22.

If convicted, they each face a jail term of up to three months, or a fine, or both.

The police advised members of the public not to join such platforms and illicit chat groups.

They added that the police take a "serious view of anyone involved in criminal activities and will continue to take tough enforcement actions against those breaking the law".