Four people recognised for nabbing upskirt suspects at MRT stations

(From left) Mr Justin Law Jieting and Mr Song Wei Zong receiving their awards from Assistant Commissioner of Police Koh Wei Keong.

When he heard a group of people arguing at Tampines MRT station, on July 2, while going home, Mr Song Wei Zong went to investigate.

A couple had confronted a 51-year-old man who allegedly took an upskirt video of a female commuter on an escalator.

The trio apprehended the suspect after a struggle.

For their efforts, they were given the Public Spiritedness Award yesterday.

Mr Song, 35, an information technology (IT) engineer, recounted the incident to the media at the award ceremony at the Public Transport Security Command in Paya Lebar Road.

He said: "If I had not done something, the culprit would have got away

Ms Crystal Tan Yi Jing, 20, and Mr Leow Fa Dong, 25, were the other recipients of the award, but they were unable to attend the ceremony.

Mr Song said the couple was preventing the suspect from fleeing when he noticed the man trying to delete the videos.

Mr Song snatched the device away and gave it to Ms Tan.

He then held on to the suspect to prevent him from leaving until the police arrived.

Officers from the Public Transport Security Command checked the suspect's phone and allegedly found upskirt videos on it.

Mr Justin Law Jieting, 26, an IT engineer, was also recognised. On July 19, he noticed a man standing closely behind a female commuter on an escalator at Marymount MRT station.

The suspect's phone was positioned at a low and awkward angle, with his camera recording.

Mr Law alerted the victim and stopped the 46-year-old suspect from leaving.

Officers allegedly found up-skirt photos on the phone.

Said Mr Law: "I think I did a good thing for the people in my community... That is one sexual offender down."

Investigations are ongoing.