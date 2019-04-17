Four retailers caught selling cigarettes to minors, licences suspended

Ajmir Store at 70 Woodlands Avenue 7 is one of the four retailers suspended.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has suspended the licences of four tobacco retailers caught selling cigarettes to customers under 19 years old.

The offences were detected via HSA's ground surveillance and enforcement activities between January and March.

The suspended outlets are Ajmir Store at 70 Woodlands Avenue 7; 1588 Le at 158B Rivervale Crescent; 7-Eleven at 68 Geylang Bahru; and NH Mart at 620 Hougang Avenue 8.

The outlets will be unable to sell tobacco products for a six-month suspension period.

In a press release yesterday, HSA reminded tobacco retail licensees they are responsible for all transactions of tobacco products and the actions of their employees.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, anyone caught selling tobacco products to those below the minimum legal age of 19 years can be fined up to $5,000 for the first offence and up to $10,000 for the second or subsequent offence.

Retailers caught selling tobacco products to underage persons in school uniform or those below the age of 12 years will have their licence revoked, even at the first offence.

The legal age to possess, use and buy tobacco products will be raised to 20 from Jan 1, 2020, and 21 from Jan 1, 2021.

From 2015 to last month, 87 tobacco retail licences were suspended and 13 were revoked.

Members of the public who have information on the illegal sale or supply of tobacco to underage persons can call the HSA Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 or 6684-2037 during office hours.