Four of seven accused taken back to Orchard Towers

Natalie Siow Yu Zhen (left) and one of the three male accused who were taken back to Orchard Towers yesterday.

Four of the seven people charged with the murder of Mr Satheesh Noel Gobidass, who died after a brawl at Orchard Towers last Tuesday, were taken back to the crime scene by police yesterday.

Six men and a woman were each charged with one count of murder with common intention last Thursday.

The seven - Natalie Siow Yu Zhen and Tan Hong Sheng, both 22, Joel Tan Yun Sheng, Chan Jia Xing and Ang Da Yuan, all 26, Tan Sen Yang, 27, and Loo Boon Chong, 25 - were allegedly members of an illegal assembly with the intention to cause hurt to Mr Satheesh, 31, and ended up killing the mechanic.

They were remanded at the Central Police Division in Cantonment Road for a week pending investigations, and the court heard that the crime scene would be reconstructed.

Siow and three of the male accused were seen at Orchard Towers at about noon yesterday. Dressed in red and wearing arm and leg restraints, they were there for about 10 minutes, attracting a crowd of onlookers, Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported.

They were taken to the building's first-storey entrance and a club on the second storey.

Siow reportedly looked tired as she answered questions from police officers, while the three male accused appeared calm.

It is not clear which of the six men charged were taken back to the scene.

Police arrested eight suspects within 12 hours of the incident, and a spokesman told The New Paper yesterday that the eighth suspect, a female, is currently not under remand but is assisting with investigations.

The seven accused are expected to return to court on July 11.