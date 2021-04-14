Four student’s pass holders among 14 new infections

There were four student's pass holders among the 14 new coronavirus cases reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

All 14 were imported cases that had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

They brought Singapore's total tally to 60,692. The four student's pass holders arrived from India.

The other 10 imported cases comprised two permanent residents from India, two dependant's pass holders from Nepal and Pakistan, one work pass holder from Indonesia, two work permit holders from India and Indonesia, and three short-term visit pass holders from India and Nigeria.

Out of the 14, four were symptomatic when they were tested.

MOH added that the number of new cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases a week in the past two weeks.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also remained stable at two cases in the same period.

With 17 cases discharged yesterday, 60,359 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 61 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 227 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes. - THE STRAITS TIMES

