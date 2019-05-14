Four years’ jail for man who harassed ex-wife, did drugs

When they were married in 2016, he had harassed her by sending her insulting text messages, calling her shameless among other things.

There was already a personal protection order issued against him in May 2016, and he was given a 12-month conditional warning in September 2017 for the latest offence.

Yet, on June 10 last year, Shanker Segaran, now 32, breached the order.

He barged into his ex-wife's home while she was having dinner with her new husband and tried to hit her.

PUNCHED 3 TIMES

Her husband intervened by blocking Shanker, but the latter punched him three times on the left side of his forehead with a knuckleduster, resulting in swelling and a small, superficial laceration.

Shanker was arrested that day and was found with the knuckleduster and two sachets of methamphetamine.

Yesterday, he pleaded guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, two counts of possession of a controlled drug, one count of possession of drug-taking utensils, and one count of consumption of a specified drug.

He also pleaded guilty to intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress, and wilfully contravening a protection order.

Eight other charges were taken into consideration.

Shanker, who is unemployed, was sentenced to a total of four years' jail.

His urine samples after his arrest contained methamphetamine, which he later admitted to abusing.

Released on bail, Shanker was re-arrested twice last December for consuming methamphetamine and for possessing drug-taking utensils.