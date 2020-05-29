Free access to e-newspapers via NLB extended until further notice

The free access for library patrons to the digital editions of eight Singapore Press Holdings newspapers will be extended until further notice.

Readers who have been enjoying free access to electronic newspapers through the National Library Board (NLB) can continue to do so past the circuit breaker period.

The free access for library patrons to the digital editions of eight Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) newspapers will be extended until further notice.

The publications are The Straits Times, The Business Times, The New Paper, Lianhe Zaobao, Lianhe Wanbao, Shin Min Daily News, Berita Harian and Tamil Murasu.

NLB chief executive Ng Cher Pong said: "SPH's newspapers have always been very popular in our libraries.

"When we offered free access to SPH's e-newspapers during the circuit breaker period, we saw strong demand in newspaper readership with many more people being able to access these newspapers from home."

POPULARITY

SPH and NLB said in a joint statement yesterday that the extension of the free access was prompted by the popularity of these digital newspapers among library patrons during the circuit breaker period.

In addition to free access to the daily editions of the newspapers, library users can also get access to issues from the past week.

Library patrons can go to go.gov.sg/nlb-enews and sign in with their myLibrary ID to access the digital newspapers. Alternatively, they can sign in to the NLB mobile app (go.gov.sg/re26dp) and click on the SPH icon.

SPH's deputy head of circulation Eric Ng said: "We are delighted to continue this partnership with NLB to help their patrons stay updated and engaged through our e-newspapers during this period." - JEAN IAU