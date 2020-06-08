Free and easy way for migrant workers to remit money

The service from Fintech start-up Remsea will save migrant workers the need to stand in line on their days off for remittance services.

Fintech start-up Remsea is working with migrant workers and their employers to remit salaries from the payroll, which would save them the need to stand in line on their days off for remittance services.

Under this initiative that started last month, workers agree to provide information on their beneficiaries and have a portion of their salaries sent back to their home countries.

Workers are informed once the transaction is completed.

Remittance fees are currently waived, with plans to do so for at least the next three months. Fees typically range from $8 to $15 a transaction.

So far, about 50 migrant workers from one construction company have joined the initiative, said Remsea's general manager Bernard Lim.

Remsea is also working with the National Trades Union Congress' Centre for Domestic Employees and non-governmental organisations such as the Migrant Workers' Centre to get more workers on board.

Mr Lim said: "Having the remittance done digitally means workers don't have to spend time queueing on their days off.

"They can rest on those days. It also makes it easier for them to adhere to safe distancing measures, with many workers living in dorms."

The two-year-old firm is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore to provide cross-border money transfer services and has an outlet at Boon Lay MRT station.

"We look towards extending this collaboration beyond the Covid-19 circuit breaker period. After all, our aim is to bring remittance to our customers while ensuring convenience, competitive rates and security," said Mr Lim.