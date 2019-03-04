Singapore

Free cancellation for Grab rides in first five minutes

Grab lands $1.4 billion in funding
Mar 04, 2019 06:00 am

From March 11, Grab users can cancel their rides within five minutes of booking, without having to pay a cancellation fee.

According to an e-mail update by Grab yesterday, changes to the cancellation policy will be introduced to account for the fact that there may be many reasons why users cancel a ride.

For example, users might key in the wrong pick-up point, or drivers could get stuck in traffic.

Currently, users can cancel up to two rides for free within a seven-day period, after which a charge of $5 will be imposed for each cancellation.

As part of the new policy, users will instead be charged $4 for cancelling their rides after five minutes, or three minutes on GrabShare. - THE STRAITS TIMES

