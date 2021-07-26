Free Covid-19 rapid test kits for visitors of two markets

Residents living around Geylang Bahru Market and Food Centre and 146 Teck Whye Avenue Market will be able to collect free antigen rapid test (ART) self-test kits today and tomorrow.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said it is working with the People's Association to distribute the kits to individuals who had visited selected markets and food centres in the last 14 days, such as residents living in the vicinity of these centres.

Members of the public can go to www.gowhere.gov.sg/art for more details.

Singapore recorded 117 locally transmitted cases yesterday, including 38 unlinked cases, as well as eight imported cases.

Among the community, cases are two seniors aged above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and are at risk of serious illness.

MOH also announced in its daily update that 46 new cases are linked to the Jurong Fishery Port and Hong Lim Market and Food Centre cluster, taking the total number of cases in the cluster to 792.

Two new clusters - linked to Case 65,893 and Case 65,846 - were reported by MOH yesterday, while three clusters were closed.

Two new cases were added to the Case 65,893 cluster, while one case was added to the Case 65,846 cluster. Both clusters now have three cases each. No further details were provided.

Five new cases were added to both the Samy's Curry Restaurant cluster - which now has 13 cases - and the KTV cluster, which has 237 cases.

"As there have been no more cases linked to the 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre, 119 Bukit Merah View and Case 64,394 clusters for the past two incubation periods (28 days), the clusters have now been closed," added MOH.

Giving an update on the nation's vaccination programme, MOH said a total of 7.13 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered as at last Saturday. More than 50 per cent of the population - or 3.02 million people - have been fully vaccinated. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

125 New cases

37 Deaths

79 Community, linked

524 In hospital

38 Community, unlinked

25 Open clusters

8 Imported

64,179 Total cases