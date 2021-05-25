Free Covid-19 testing for Jem, Westgate visitors extended
Free Covid-19 testing will be extended to those who visited Jem and Westgate malls from May 10 to last Saturday, after a cluster linked to the malls grew to 50 cases.
Six new cases linked to the shopping malls cluster were among the 24 community cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.
Meanwhile, a 15-year-old Peicai Secondary student and a 16-year-old Greendale Secondary student - both part-time workers at Pizza Hut at Punggol Plaza - are among five cases added to the McDonald's delivery riders cluster first linked last Saturday.
A 53-year-old cleaner who works at Park Avenue Rochester, a stay-home notice dedicated facility, may have been the source of infection for the Westgate and Jem cluster when she visited Westgate on May 6, investigations by MOH suggest.
The cleaner was previously confirmed to have the virus on May 7.
"Whole genome sequencing and phylogenetic analysis conducted by the National Public Health Laboratory have revealed that some of the visitors to Jem and Westgate have similar sequences to (the cleaner)," MOH said yesterday.
"Further investigations into the mode of transmission are ongoing."
All visitors to Jem and Westgate since May 10 are advised to monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit. They are encouraged to visit a Regional Screening Centre or "Swab and Send Home" Public Health Preparedness Clinic for a free Covid-19 test if they feel unwell.
The six new community cases reported yesterday linked to the Westgate and Jem cluster mean it is now the second biggest active cluster after the Changi airport cluster.
Separately, MOH said yesterday that testing operations for Block 559 Pasir Ris Street 51 have been completed, with 188 people in the affected block testing negative for the virus. Results for the remaining 97 are pending. - THE STRAITS TIMES
By the numbers
36 New cases
32 Deaths
24 New cases in community
22 Discharged yesterday
12 Imported cases
244 In hospital
61860 Total cases
61301 Total recovered
