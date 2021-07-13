Free Covid-19 testing for those who visited 3 KTV outlets

The Health Ministry (MOH) is investigating Covid-19 infections among a group of Vietnamese social hostesses who had frequented KTV lounges or clubs now operating as food and beverage outlets.

Their close social contacts are also being looked at, MOH said yesterday in a statement.

It said: "To quickly uncover any community infection cases, we will be conducting special testing operations for all staff of Supreme KTV (Far East Shopping Centre), Empress KTV (Tanglin Shopping Centre) and Club Dolce (Balestier Point)."

It added that it would extend free testing to members of the public who visited the three outlets, any similar lounges or clubs operating as food and beverage outlets, as well as those who interacted with the Vietnamese social hostesses in any setting between June 29 and yesterday.

CLUSTERS

MOH said there were two new Covid-19 clusters declared yesterday.

Three cases were detected in the first cluster and four in the other.

Eight new locally transmitted cases were detected yesterday as well.

Five of them have been linked to previous cases, and three are unlinked.

There were also 18 imported cases who have been placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these cases, 13 were detected upon arrival, while five developed the illness while serving their stay-home notice or during isolation.

The 26 new cases took Singapore's total to 62,718.

There are now 22 active clusters - each with between three and 94 infections - up from 20 on Sunday. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

26

New cases

5

Community, linked

3

Community, unlinked

18

Imported

36

Deaths

80

In hospital

22

Open clusters

62,718

Total cases