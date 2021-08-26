Free home delivery for first-time TraceTogether token users

More token replacement vending machines are being rolled out.

People requesting a TraceTogether token for the first time can now get one delivered to their homes for free, under a new delivery service announced by the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) yesterday.

More TraceTogether token replacement vending machines are being rolled out at selected malls starting yesterday and at all community clubs (CCs) across the island from Aug 30.

With these new distribution methods in place, the SNDGG will scale back manned booths for token collection and replacement at CCs and shopping malls.

The 17 booths at shopping malls will cease operations on Aug 31 after the machines are in place.

Those at CCs will be closed at a later date, said SNDGG.

SNDGG said first-time users who want their tokens delivered can make a request by logging in to the TokenGoWhere website with their Singpass account.

Once the request is successfully processed, the token will be delivered to their mailbox.

SNDGG said it has been working with Temasek Foundation to retrofit mask vending machines for users to replace their tokens.

Two such vending machines were deployed at Nex and Sun Plaza malls on July 26 and public feedback has been positive, it said.

Vending machines will be set up at all 108 CCs as well as more than 40 malls with high footfall.

Each vending machine holds about 1,400 tokens and can be used to replace those that are out of battery or are not working.

The roll-out is expected to be completed by the end of October. People can replace their tokens any time at these machines, even outside the operating hours of some CCs and malls.

The malls include AMK Hub, Bugis Junction, Bedok Mall and Causeway Point. The full list is on the TokenGoWhere website at www.token.gowhere.gov.sg

SNDGG said it has fine-tuned the replacement process based on feedback. The machines will now allow for a token to be replaced if the previous collection was at least 60 days ago, down from the minimum period of four months initially.

Those who require a new token less than 60 days after they last collected one will need to visit a manned booth to get one.