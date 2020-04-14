Free online tutoring for students in need

Screenshot of a video conference held by the CTSS team, with team leader Quek Hui Ying (centre top).

With four children at home, she was under pressure when home-based learning (HBL) started last week.

The 40-year-old single mother, who wanted to be known only as Madam Lana, told The New Paper she was worried about her children's studies, particularly her oldest son, who was preparing for his N-level examinations this year.

Madam Lana, who is unemployed, said: "They all worry about how HBL will affect their grades. Tuition is expensive, it is a problem for us."

The family received a boost when mum discovered a new initiative offering free tuition for underprivileged children, called Covid-19 Tutoring Support for Students (CTSS).

The programme, launched on April 3 by a group of six young adults, aged 19 to 22, is led by Miss Quek Hui Ying, a history student at the University of Oxford. She returned home as the virus crisis worsened abroad.

Miss Quek, 20, told TNP: "I wanted to start this a while ago. When HBL started, I saw the need and it made things concrete."

The group publicised their initiative online, targeting students from primary to junior college level.

Over 1,300 volunteer tutors have now signed up, with more than 180 students registered. The students have been assigned tutors based on the subjects requested.

Classes started on Sunday and are conducted on a one-to-one basis, through an online tutoring platform.

Aware that the system could be taken advantage of, the CTSS team get tutors to sign a code of conduct before teaching. The tutor and student fill out a form after each class for the team to check what was taught and gather feedback.

Miss Quek said: "There are concerns but I am optimistic. I believe the students who really need the support will sign up."

GRATEFUL

Madam Lana and her children live in a three-room shelter home in Yishun. The children use tablets and a Wi-Fi router loaned to them by the school.

Said a grateful mum: "I am not very educated in their subjects, so its good my children get help with subjects like mathematics and English."

Miss Colleen Soh, 18, from Tampines Meridian Junior College, believes the tuition could help her. The humanities student, who gets financial aid from her school, said: "Tuition for arts subjects is expensive... with A levels coming, this could help a lot."

Visit covidtutoringsupport.weebly.com for more information.