Free Sinopharm vaccine for 1,000 seniors through HMC

The first 1,000 seniors aged 60 and above to register and confirm their interest in the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine with Healthway Medical Corporation (HMC) will receive both doses for free.

HMC said the initiative, sponsored by property group OUE, is in support of the Government's efforts to boost the vaccination take-up rate among seniors.HMC's executive director and deputy chief executive Abram Suhardiman said: "We hope to contribute to the national effort to get as many people vaccinated... especially seniors who are more at risk."

Seniors can register online for the free vaccination. Those who turn 60after Sept 1 this year are not eligible.

As at Monday, the Ministry of Health said the vaccination rate for seniors aged 60 to 69 is 91 per cent, and that for seniors aged 70 and above is 85 per cent.

HMC will offer the Sinopharm vaccine at three clinics today and roll it out to more clinics in the coming weeks.

The two doses of the Chinese-made vaccine, which has an estimated 79 per cent efficacy against symptomatic and hospitalised disease, will cost those not part of the early-bird initiative $99, inclusive of GST.

The Health Sciences Authority approved applications for private hospitals and clinics to import Sinopharm through the Special Access Route on July 28, and other healthcare institutions like Raffles Medical Group began offering the vaccine last week.

HMC said it has been receiving overwhelming interest for the vaccine, which is approved for use for anyone aged 18 and above with no history of anaphylaxis and who are not pregnant.