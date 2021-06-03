Free tests for all who visited shops at 455 Sengkang West Avenue

Free Covid-19 tests will be offered to those who visited shops at 455 Sengkang West Avenue from May 12 to last Sunday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The ministry is investigating cases of Covid-19 infection in individuals who had visited the location, and the free testing is to pre-empt any potential risk of wider, undetected community transmission.

Those who visited the location during that period are advised to monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit and are encouraged to visit a regional screening centre or Swab and Send Home Public Health Preparedness Clinic for a free test.

MOH also said there were three new cases to the Hong Ye Group cluster, bringing the total to 25. They are a 52-year-old housewife, a four-year-old boy who goes to The Spark Playhouse and a nine-year-old male pupil from Fuhua Primary School.

There are also 27 cases now in the MINDSville@Napiri cluster, with four included in yesterday's case count. Another 22 will be included in today's case count, said MOH.

The cases were picked up after all 255 staff and residents of MINDSville@Napiri, a home for people with disabilities, were tested after the first case was confirmed on Monday.

There were a total of 19 linked cases yesterday out of a total of 24 community cases.

Among the five unlinked cases are a 36-year-old Vietnamese housewife, 61-year-old female Singapore Pools staff at FairPrice at Clementi Avenue 3, and an 80-year-old female retiree who was asymptomatic and detected as part of special testing operations for residents in Yishun Street 72.

MOH said three people tested positive after 509 residents and visitors of Block 745 Yishun Street 72, were tested.

At blocks 501 and 507 in Hougang Avenue 8, 681 people had been tested as at yesterday.

One tested positive, 665 people were negative and 15 test results were pending.

All residents of the three Housing Board blocks were told to go for swab tests after surveillance measures and wastewater testing detected likely cases of virus transmission there. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

31

New cases

24

New cases in community

7

Imported cases

62,100

Total cases

33

Deaths

42

Discharged yesterday

216

In hospital

61,508

Total recovered