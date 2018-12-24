A Friendzone that brings people together

Participants of the ad hoc Marine Parade sessions shared about their common interests or participated in ice-breaker games.

After leaving university in 2016, Miss Valencia Wong, 25, noticed that she had fewer chances to meet new people.

So with the help of a friend, Miss Grace Ann Chua, 25, she came up with Friendzone, which aims to bring people together with their immediate neighbours.

"We realised that young adults didn't know other young adults in their neighbourhoods. It wasn't because they didn't want to, it's just that they didn't know how to start," said Miss Wong.

"Our goal is to bring together the diversity of the community," she added.

Friendzone gatherings are aimed at those between the ages 18 and 35 and are typically held at HDB void deck landings, with participants notified through social media.

Launched in June, Friendzone's gatherings began in Marine Parade, spearheaded by a team of six.

Miss Wong, a National University of Singapore graduate, told The New Paper that the team was pleasantly surprised by the diversity of the turnout.

"There was a good mix that ranged from working adults to polytechnic, junior college, institute of technical education and university students," Miss Wong said.

Participants are encouraged to bond during the two-hour session through ice-breakers or sharing about their interests.

The team created a snug atmosphere with comfortable rugs, fairy lights and fluffy cushions - a relaxing space for a night of cosy conversations.

After Marine Parade, Friendzone will have its first event in Tampines on Jan 13 and is looking to hold one in Clementi.

Those who are keen can nominate their own neighbourhoods at www.friendzone.sg.

The hope is that Friendzone will create a self-sustaining ecosystem of friendships among neighbours.

"It was amazing to see everyone from different backgrounds enjoying each other's company," said Miss Wong.

She added: "We invite attendees to help to organise the next Friendzone event, they volunteer, and the cycle continues."