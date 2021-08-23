Frontline workers can redeem free bottle of water at FairPrice, Cheers

All front-line workers can now grab a free bottle of water at selected FairPrice supermarkets, FairPrice Xpress and Cheers outlets.

Launched on Aug 1, the initiative by the local supermarket chain aims to thank healthcare, delivery and cleaning personnel for serving the community and keeping the nation safe during the pandemic.

They can redeem a bottle of FairPrice mineral water at 10 selected outlets from now till Sept 30.

They include FairPrice supermarkets at 849 Yishun Ring Road, 212 Bedok North Street 1, 451 Clementi Avenue 3, 192 Toa Payoh Lorong 4 and 80 Lorong Limau, FairPrice Xpress outlets at Esso petrol stations at 9 Tampines Avenue 7, 384 Lorong Chuan, 399 Toa Payoh Lorong 2 and 211 Punggol Road, as well as the Cheers outlet at Esso at 10 Jurong West Avenue 1.

No verification is needed and there are no limits to how many times front-line workers can redeem the offer.

Mr Ernest Fam, 47, was pleasantly surprised when he did not have to pay for his bottle of water at the Toa Payoh Lorong 2 FairPrice Xpress recently.

The medical key account manager told The New Paper: "I walked in wearing my typical medical representative attire, and the cashier asked if I worked in the industry. When I said yes, she did not charge me for my water.

"I was happy and honoured to receive this kind gesture, and it feels good to be recognised for what we do."

Mr Daren Vergara, 30, was also happy to receive his free drink when he entered FairPrice Lorong Limau feeling thirsty after a tiring work day.

The nurse at Outram Community Hospital said he had received vouchers from FairPrice before, as part of the chain's previous gesture of gratitude for front-line workers.

He said: "I love FairPrice because they really appreciate all the frontliners."