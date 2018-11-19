Fun and freebies at Big Walk carnival

(From left) Kiss92 DJ Desiree Lai, TNP New Face winner Tess Smolens, first runner-up Jane Fernandez, Subaru Miss Vivacious Yap Yu Jun, and One FM 91.3 DJ Andre Hoeden.

Children getting a cool treat of ice cream from the UFM 100.3 booth.

Framing an enjoyable day out was part of the fun at The New Paper Big Walk 2018.

A participant trying her luck in the Osim "money" blowing machine at The New Paper Big Walk 2018 carnival.

Despite The New Paper Big Walk's cancellation due to lightning yesterday, enthusiastic participants still flooded the carnival.

Madam Wong Gek Eng, an analyst at DBS Bank, was disappointed at the cancellation as she had woken up at 5am for the walk. But the 49-year-old, who had signed up with her friend, purchasing officer Wong Siew Yen, 47, still stayed on for the carnival .

She told The New Paper: "We seldom join a carnival after a run, so we wanted to stay on to catch up while queueing for the booths."

LUCKY SPIN

Madam Wong and her purchasing officer friend also queued for the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices' (Tafep) lucky spin booth, and collected free servings of pro-biotics yoghurt at Workforce Singapore's (WSG) booth.

Other carnival booths included 100Plus, which gave out chilled drinks, a UFM and Kiss92 ice cream cart, and a FastJobs booth offering free towels and information about the app.

OSIM also had a quick-grab machine for participants to win prizes, and Prudential's booth gave out free towels and vouchers. Participants also had fun bursting balloons with darts at the 100Plus Active "Break Out Of The Bubble" activation area. Each participant received a can of 100Plus Active, with high scorers receiving a 100Plus towel.

At six Ice Mountain (IMO) water stations, users quenched their thirst with free chilled and filtered water, and refilled all types of bottles.

Users also had the option of purchasing a reusable bottle.

The IMO water station is an environmentally-friendly alternative to disposable bottled water.

This was the first time the water station had made an appearance in Singapore.

Mr Phoon Kum Quin, 46, said IMO's initiative was a very good idea as it saved on the usual plastic cups used during such events.

"It helps to save the earth," the civil servant said.

Three lucky draw rounds were also held, with three The New Paper New Face finalists making their first public stage appearance since the finals last Thursday.

Winner Tess Smolens, first runner-up Jane Fernandez, and Subaru Miss Vivacious Yap Yu Jun were on stage to introduce the prizes.

Tess, 17, said: "It felt amazing to take on the first task as 2018's New Face. I met industry professionals who are so easy to work with and I learnt so much from the experience."