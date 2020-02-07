Future MRT trains to have emergency batteries

LTA chief executive Ngien Hoon Ping (in blue) and Mr Choi Dong-hyun, vice-president and chief operating officer of railway business division at Hyundai Rotem, congratulating each other after the signing ceremony. Looking on are (from left) LTA chairman Alan Chan, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan and South Korean Ambassador to Singapore Ahn Young-jip.

Trains for the Jurong Region Line (JRL), slated to be operational from 2026, will have emergency batteries that allow them to be driven to the nearest station if there is a power failure.

They will be the first trains to have such a feature. Today, passengers on a stranded train have to disembark and walk along the tracks to the nearest station if a rescue locomotive cannot get to them.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan announced this yesterday at a signing ceremony for the train supply contract, held at the Land Transport Authority (LTA) headquarters.

The $416.5 million deal went to Hyundai Rotem, an established South Korean group, which has clinched its maiden train supply contract here.

It will supply 62 three-car driverless trains for the JRL, a medium-load elevated rail line with stations that can accommodate four-car trains serving places such as the Jurong Lake District, the Jurong Innovation District and Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

Trains for the 24km, 24-station system will be smaller to accommodate the tighter turns in the pi-shaped line. Each car has a capacity of about 150 passengers, compared with more than 200 for trains on the North-South and East-West lines.

Like all new trains slated for Singapore's network, the JRL trains will have condition-monitoring systems to detect faults in real time, allowing the yet-to-be-appointed operator to do predictive maintenance.

They will also have wider doors for speedier access.

Mr Khaw said Hyundai Rotem "has committed to establish a base in Singapore, to facilitate knowledge transfer and technical support to the JRL operator", allowing it to provide long-term service support.

The company has supplied trains in cities such as Seoul, Hong Kong and Vancouver. It also worked on the midlife refurbishment of Singapore's first-generation trains for the North-South and East-West lines.

Mr Khaw said the JRL will further enhance rail connectivity in the north-west.

"More direct journeys from north to west will become possible," he said.

"For instance, if you are a PSA worker living in Choa Chu Kang West, you can halve your journey time to Tuas Link station to around 30 minutes.

"An NTU student from Boon Lay MRT station will similarly halve his journey time to around 15 minutes."

Mr Khaw also revealed that all existing MRT lines have crossed the one-million MKBF mark. MKBF stands for mean kilometres before failure and is a widely used measure of reliability.