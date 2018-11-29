Gain City deals at Ang Mo Kio outlet draw crowds

Hundreds of shoppers flocked to the Ang Mo Kio outlet of electronics retailer Gain City yesterday to take advantage of its Mid-Week Madness Sale, part of a tie-up with The New Paper. More than 100 shoppers were waiting outside the outlet even before it opened at 10am to enjoy deals such Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner and Dyson desk fan bundle for $699 (U. P. $1,278).

TNP readers were also entitled to the daily special deal - a Philips hairdryer at $10.

Other daily deals include a $89 glass kettle for $29 (today), and a garment steamer at $35 (tomorrow). The sale ends tomorrow.