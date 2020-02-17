Gain City honours healthcare workers with cookies and more

More than 1,000 packets of cookies were prepared.

Gain City, together with Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC Grassroots Organisations and its volunteers, came together on Saturday to thank and honour doctors, nurses and paramedics leading the fight against Covid-19.

Gain City's managing director Kenny Teo was at the event with his family to bake the cookies and pen messages of support, alongside pupils from Yew Tee Primary School.

Over the weekend, Gain City was also giving away free surgical masks to all registered New Homeowner Group Buy customers at Gain City Megastore@Sungei Kadut.